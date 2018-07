We've been fooled! IHOP announced on its Facebook page Monday that it "faked" the IHOb name change to promote its new burgers.

The post reads: "We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers)"

IHOP's Twitter bio now reads: “If at first you don't pancake... pancake, pancake again.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.