IHOP with a P is celebrating 60 years, and the chain will be offering 60 cent short stacks of pancakes on Tuesday, July 17.

The event is from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can get the "greatest pancakes of them all," for less than a buck.

But this offer is dine in only and can not be combined with any other offers. There is only one short stack per person.

