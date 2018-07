After the death of two dogs, IKEA is recalling this water dispenser.

The LURVIG water dispenser was sold at IKEAs across the U.S. until last month.

Two dogs got their head stuck while using it and then suffocated.

If you have one, you're are asked to stop using it immediately and bring it in to an ikea store for a full refund.

For more information, click here.



