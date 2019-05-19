Illegal immigrants not being sent to South Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted a tweet Sunday disputing reports that the Trump administration would send thousands of people who crossed the border illegally to Broward and Palm Beach counties.

On Thursday, officials in Broward and Palm Beach counties said they were notified by the federal government that 100 immigrants would be sent weekly to the two counties. Officials in each county said the county is not a sanctuary jurisdiction.

DeSantis' spokeswoman Helen Ferre said on Sunday that the governor spoke to Trump on Saturday, two days after local officials said they had been notified by U.S. Border Patrol that 1,000 migrants would soon be sent to Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Federal officials later said there were no immediate plans to fly migrants to Florida.

But the Border Patrol's interim San Diego sector chief said the agency was still considering whether to add flights to the Miami area and two other regions because the government has run out of space to process migrants.

