Illegally pass a school bus? Now you'll lose your license in Canada

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA - Putting children in danger by illegally passing a school bus will get your license taken away in Canada.

A new law was passed that will see drivers lose their license for three months, along with a possible $5,000 fine, for failing to stop for a school bus.

WMTW reports the law, which was passed in the Prince Edward Island province, will go into effect Dec. 8.

Once drivers who violate the law get their licenses back, they will have to meet with highway safety officials, pay a $100 reinstatement fee and take a defensive driving course within six months.

After that, drivers will still be on probation for a year.

The law comes after several recent incidents involving child deaths or injuries from drivers who pass a stopped school bus.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.