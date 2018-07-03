‘Impeach 45' apparel at Walmart sparks calls for boycott

#BoycottWalmart started trending on Twitter Tuesday afternoon after social media users brought to light an "‘Impeach 45" T-shirt on the retailer's website.

The shirt, from Old Glory, seems to endorse the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States.

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website?????



What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

When News4Jax searched the link the apparel was found on, it appeared to have been taken down. All that remained was a message saying, "Sorry... The page you are looking for could not be found."

Attempts to reach the retailer for comment Tuesday afternoon were not successful.

I didnt want to believe it. So I searched for myself. This is despicable. All American Walmart? Im out!!! pic.twitter.com/nriCZu9e4a — Barb55 (@fivestarr6028) July 3, 2018

The apparel caused an uproar on Twitter, and people started tweeting #BoycottWalmart:

I am joining the #BoycottWalmart over selling impeach trump merchandise. — Author D.C. Walters (@DCWalters6) July 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.