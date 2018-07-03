News

‘Impeach 45' apparel at Walmart sparks calls for boycott

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Walmart.com

#BoycottWalmart started trending on Twitter Tuesday afternoon after social media users brought to light an "‘Impeach 45" T-shirt on the retailer's website.

The shirt, from Old Glory, seems to endorse the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States. 

When News4Jax searched the link the apparel was found on, it appeared to have been taken down. All that remained was a message saying, "Sorry... The page you are looking for could not be found."

Attempts to reach the retailer for comment Tuesday afternoon were not successful.

 The apparel caused an uproar on Twitter, and people started tweeting #BoycottWalmart: 

