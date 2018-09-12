News

'#ImWithKap': Colin Kaepernick jerseys sell out just hours after going on sale

"Thank you 2 each & every 1 of you that supported this journey"

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Just hours after going on pre-sale, Limited edition Colin Kaepernick jerseys, that support "his journey," sold out.

On Monday, Kaepernick announced that he was selling “#ImWithKap” jerseys. 

The jerseys sold out just hours after Kaepernick made the announcement.

