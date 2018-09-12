'#ImWithKap': Colin Kaepernick jerseys sell out just hours after going on sale

Just hours after going on pre-sale, Limited edition Colin Kaepernick jerseys, that support "his journey," sold out.

On Monday, Kaepernick announced that he was selling “#ImWithKap” jerseys.

Limited edition, embroidered, stitched, official #IMWITHKAP Jerseys available for PRE-SALE now! Limited quantity . 20% of all proceeds go to @yourrightscamp. Thank you for your continued support! Shop at https://t.co/DkVikwsc2E. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/BBU8HcrZC7 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 10, 2018

The jerseys sold out just hours after Kaepernick made the announcement.

Thank you 2 each & every 1 of you that supported this journey. The Official Limited Edition #IMWITHKAP jersey released today instantly sold out! ALL PROFITS will go 2 support @yourrightscamp! Sign up 4 our newsletter at https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa & be the first 2 know what’s next! pic.twitter.com/EDos7ZyvoJ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 11, 2018

