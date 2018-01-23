Inmates injured when ceiling collapses in Union County prison

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. - Several inmates were injured Monday when a bathroom ceiling collapsed at a prison in Union County, officials said.

Five inmates at the Department of Corrections Reception & Medical Center in Lake Butler were taken to several hospitals.

They were hurt when a section of ceiling in a bathroom fell on them in the RMC West Wing.

Paramedics from Union and Bradford counties were called to the prison.

Officials said all the injuries are minor.

"Department staff is inspecting the bathroom as well as the rest of the housing unit this morning and will begin repairs today," Florida DOC spokesperson Ashley Cook said.

The inmates are in the process of being treated and released back to the prison.

There's no word yet on what caused the collapse.

