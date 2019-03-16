Interfaith service in Jacksonville stresses need for unity, love

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just days after 50 people were killed in a New Zealand attack and more than 40 people were injured, crowds are gathering at the largest Islamic Center in Jacksonville for an interfaith service to pray for the lives lost and show solidarity against violent hate crimes.

The overall theme of Saturday's vigil in Jacksonville was hope, unity and love. The chairman of the Islamic Center of Northeast Florida said it was an opportunity for others of different faiths to come together and show their love and support for the grieving New Zealand families

People came and listened to a message about the lack of tolerance for hate crimes against people of the Muslim community. He said he wants people to start looking at ways to come together.

"This message is to everybody here, outside and the viewers. Specifically, this message is important to all the children who see these events happening over and over again. Hope, compassion, love and patience is the only way to deal with this," Islamic Center of Northeast Florida Chairman Hafaz Assali said.

In New Zealand, three people were arrested and a 28-year-old man was charged with murder after the shootings in Christchurch.



