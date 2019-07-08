Vets treat 'exotic' bird, realize it's just a seagull covered in curry

Well... you don't see this every day.

An exotic-looking bright orange bird was rescued after people saw him on the side of a highway, but according to an animal hospital, it was a seagull somehow covered in curry or turmeric, which prevented him from flying properly.

"This is one of the strangest casualty circumstances we have seen in a while!" Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital said in a post.

The bright-orange herring gull was rescued by good samaritans who spotted him at the side of the A41 in the U.K.

"When they called to say they had picked up an orange bird, we had no idea what to expect – and would never have guessed at this!"

The bird was washed off and returned to his normal seagull self.

