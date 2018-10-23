International

Viral video: Escalator malfunctions inside Rome subway station

By y Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

ROME - An escalator malfunction has reportedly left several people seriously injured inside a subway station in Rome.

Video of the accident at the Repubblica station shows the escalator moving at a high rate of speed while riders slammed into each other at the bottom.

The BBC reports the station was packed with fans of the CSKA Moscow soccer team traveling to a Champions League game vs. Roma.

