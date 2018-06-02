WATCH: Curious cockatoo checks out traffic camera

QUEENSLAND, Australia - The hilarious photobomb was caught on a traffic camera in Australia this week.

The video, which was released by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads, shows the bird popping in and out of the frame repeatedly.

Authorities don't know what caught its attention, but the bird tries inspecting the camera from every angle.

Even though the cockatoo's appearance was humorous, the department is trying to make sure the camera stays clear of other curious birds.

