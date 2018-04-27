Internet freaks out after finding Donald Trump look-alike

People are freaking out after a photo emerged showing what appears to be a woman who looks exactly like President Donald Trump.

Don't believe us? Take a look for yourself.

The Business Insider reports that the woman is a Spanish potato farmer, and accidently went viral after "a journalist visiting a rural area in Cabana de Bergantiños interviewed her for an unrelated story."

The Instagram picture identifies her as Dolores Leis Antelo. The photo shows her holding a shovel in a field.

The hashtag #SenoraTrump is now being used to describe the woman.

The Huffington Post reports that the woman said she was "charmed" to hear that people thought she resembled President Trump.

