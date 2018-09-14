3 of 5 dogs picked up after cow attack already back with owner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Oceanway man is concerned after a pack of dogs attacked his cows early Tuesday, injuring them to the point they had to be euthanized. The I-TEAM has learned the dogs have a history of attacks.

George Baker said five dogs attacked his three cows in his backyard off Elizabeth Lane. Family members said they are heartbroken because the cows had become like pets, traumatized because it was a bloody scene and mad because it could happen again.

Among the injuries the dogs inflicted during the attack, they bit off the cows' ears, causing profuse bleeding. All three cows had to be put down.

"The vet let us know there is no helping them," Baker said.

A police officer tracked the dogs to a home on Benton Drive, about a mile and a half away from where the cow attacks took place. The Jacksonville Animal Care and Control supervisor who seized the dogs, wrote in a report: “There is extensive history on the address and (the owner) concerning the dogs running at large and attacking cats and roosters.”

The dogs were taken to the city’s shelter and the owner, Jessica Woodle, was issued nine citations. But Baker learned that three of those dogs were reclaimed by the owner. The city is holding the other two until Sunday for evaluation.

That confuses and worries Baker.

"I mean, who knows? If they attack during the day, I’ve got my grandkids out here."

While the cows were originally being raised for their beef. "We never knew they would become pets and (the) grandkids would love them," Baker said.

The Bakers fixed their fence and bought two more cows, but they want something to change so these dogs don't hurt any people or anyone else's animals.

The Bakers are not the only ones complaining about the dogs. There are numerous complaints about them on the Oceanway neighborhood Facebook page.

"They have been killing cats and chickens and just terrorizing our neighborhood," Stephanie Greer said.

Greer’s husband took a picture of one of the dogs with a cat in his mouth. They’re worried the next victim won’t be an animal.

"We are just worried about the kids. There’s a bunch of bus stops," Greer said.

