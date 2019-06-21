JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Justice Coalition has represented the victims of violent attacks and the families of homicide victims for nearly 25 years.

It is now in danger of shutting down due to financial troubles.

The group may not have enough money to pay its bill this week. To keep working, the group is holding a fundraiser starting Saturday morning in St. Augustine.

Victims advocate Jo-Lee Manning spoke to News4Jax from the Duval County Courthouse, where she spends much of her time, helping victims and survivors as their cases move through the system.

“The Justice Coalition is struggling. And we want to be here for our victims,” Manning said. “A lot of them have reached out to us since our previous interview and say, ‘What am I going to do without you?’ We’re doing everything we can to stay afloat. This fundraiser is very important.”

The group is holding a barbecue fundraiser Saturday in St. Augustine. There will be food, activities for the kids and fun ways to give back, with every penny going toward the coalition.

Operation Kids Safe will also be there, and you can get your child fingerprinted to have in the event your child is ever lost.

Manning said the coalition needs $3,000 just to finish out the week. This is impacting payroll, but she said what’s more concerning is the thought of not being able to give victims and their families a voice.

“Really, we’re hoping that next year, we will be able to do great things in our 25th year and to have a big celebration,” Manning said. “And to honor our victims, but at this point, we’re just struggling week to week, really.”

The fundraiser is from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2820 U.S. 1 South in St. Augustine.

People who can’t make it to the fundraiser but want to donate can go to: http://www.justicecoalition.org/donate/.

