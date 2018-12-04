Business where roof collapsed had no permit to operate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Inspectors from Jacksonville Fire-Rescue and the city were back at a Beach Boulevard strip mall on Tuesday, one day after one corner of the roof collapsed.

While it is still unclear what caused the collapse, and it appears the occupant at that end of the building was no longer in business, other stores in the mall have cease and desist signs posted. A fire alarm can still be heard going off inside the building.

According to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue records, Suite 21, the business that had leased the end unit of the mall where the partial collapse occurred, did not have a permit to operate.

"At no time did they have a COU, or certificate of use, to function as an entertainment-type of facility with disco music, or whatever you want to term it," JFRD spokesman Tom Francis said. "As a result, I'm not even sure that it was ever operational and, if it was, it was illegal."

Suite 21 was cited for not having a certificate to operate on May 21 and July 31 of this year. The business left Aug. 17.

The roof collapse damaged the sprinkler system in the building, which records show was built in 1963. So even though most of the businesses were not damaged, they are all affected.

"It's difficult for us," said Joan Scott, co-owner of Bankshots. "The future is a little uncertain. Though we ave gotten a little good news and we have some plans in place ... it's hard for our staff."

A show was scheduled this weekend at a comedy club and a dog-boarding business doesn't know when it can reopen.

City records show the strip mall located a couple blocks west of St. Johns Bluff Road is owned by Pamela Equities Corp. in New York City, which is also listed as Pan Am Equities.

The woman who answered the photo at that office Tuesday told the I-TEAM we had to speak to Safaa. We left a message at that person's number, but our call was not returned by close of business Tuesday.

A man who identified himself as a property manager showed up at the mall Tuesday afternoon said he came to talk to tenants. He said the person who could give News4Jax information was sick.

That end of the strip mall is now condemned because of the collapsed roof. News4Jax is attempting to review recent building inspection records, but those were not available Tuesday. It is due to be re-inspected in 30 days.

