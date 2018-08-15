City takes action against JFRD EMT after I-TEAM investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Days after an I-TEAM investigation revealed a three-year dispute between a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department EMT and a local military veteran, the city isn't taking sides, but it is taking action.

This week, a JFRD spokesperson told the I-TEAM that JFRD EMT Milton “Aundre” Hannon "has been removed from field duty and placed on a 40 hour week pending the outcome of our internal investigation."

This means Hannon will not be able to get overtime pay while the city investigates his secondary businesses.

News4Jax first reported Friday that U.S. Navy veteran Linwood Walker had contacted the I-TEAM hoping to get his motorcycle back from Hannon. He said he made a deal with Hannon, who has a business customizing motorcycles, and that deal soured.

Walker gave Hannon his Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14 to detail the bike and give it a new paint job -- paying him $4,400. However, that happened three years ago.

Walker said despite trying, he couldn't get in touch with Hannon. Walker wasn't given his motorcycle or his money back.

Linwood Walker speaking with Tarik Minor

"He knows he owes me my bike and $4,400,” Walker said. “That's why he's not taking my phone calls.”

During the I-TEAM investigation, News4Jax learned Hannon was operating a motorcycle shop on Jacksonville's Westside called Dre's Custom Cycles, which he registered as his business in 2009.

However, city leaders said Hannon failed to report this secondary employment to the City of Jacksonville, which is unlawful.

Back in December, during the I-TEAM's initial investigation, Hannon agreed to do an interview and said he was the one who had been trying to contact Walker unsuccessfully, not the other way around.

Milton “Aundre” Hannon speaking with Tarik Minor

"I just don't know where he's been,” Hannon said in that December interview.

Hannon said the custom work on Walker's motorcycle was complete, including the swing arms, powder coat painting, a new light and exhaust kit, and new tires.

Hannon also claimed he had documentation of how much Walker had paid him over time, but refused to provide the paperwork, adding that Walker still owed him money, but could not specify how much.

"We need to sit down, discuss the balance and get the motorcycle out of here," Hannon told us.

The I-TEAM then arranged a three-way phone call with Hannon and Walker, where Hannon confirmed to Walker the work on his customized bike was complete.

When Walker asked why he never called to tell him the bike was done, Hannon replied, "When I switched over phones, I didn't have your number.”

“I've got nothing to hide. I'm here. Everything is here. You tell me when to come, and we'll get this done," Hannon added.

Since that call, Walker's bike has not been returned. Hannon said Walker still owed him about $1,700, but after News4Jax asked to see documentation to back up that claim, he has not returned any of the I-TEAM's phone calls.

After learning of I-TEAM investigation, others have also contacted the News4Jax claiming they too are having similar business issues with Hannon. The I-TEAM tried calling Hannon again Wednesday, but had not heard back by the evening.

