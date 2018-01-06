Court sets deadline for Corrine Brown to file appeal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A federal appeals court in Atlanta has set a deadline for former congresswoman Corrine Brown and her attorneys to file their appeal of her conviction on 18 federal charges of mail, wire and tax fraud.
The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has given her until Feb. 6 to submit her filing, which will argue why Judge Timothy Corrigan was wrong in dismissing a juror during deliberations.
The deadline is about two months after she was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with the One Door for Education fraud case.
Brown has asked the appeals court to let her remain free on bond while the appeals are heard.
Corrigan had previously denied her that bond.
If she is not given bond, she will have to turn herself in to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 29 to begin serving her sentence.
