Judge declines to recommend Corrine Brown co-conspirator get out early

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of Corrine Brown's two co-conspirators was denied a request Thursday to be moved to a halfway house during the last nine months of her prison sentence.

In signing the order to deny Carla Wiley's motion, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Corrigan said Wiley can still make the same request directly to the Bureau of Prisons.

When federal prosecutors filed their opposition to Wiley’s motion, they said Wiley’s request is one that should be made to the Bureau of Prisons, not to the court.

Wiley and Brown's former chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons, were both sentenced to prison time for their role as co-conspirators in Brown's federal corruption scandal.

Wiley, who founded One Door for Education, the bogus charity at the center of the corruption case, was given a 21-month sentence with three years of supervised release.

DOCUMENT | Judge denies Wiley's motion

Legal experts said federal prisoners typically only serve 85 percent of their sentences if they show good behavior. The last six months are served in a halfway house or on home confinement.

Both Wiley and Simmons pleaded guilty and testified against Brown. Prosecutors sought leniency, citing their cooperation.

Brown, 71, was sentenced to five years in prison.

