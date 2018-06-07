EWC suspends head track coach, 2nd college employee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The I-TEAM has learned the head coach of the track team at Edward Waters College was suspended, along with another college employee.

News4Jax has learned this may involve inappropriate contact between the other employee and a female student, that happened during an out-of-town track meet.

The college sent us a statement in response to our questions, which reads in part:

The Edward Waters College policies do not allow for comment on personnel matters, however, the matter is under immediate review at this time."

The suspensions are pending the outcome of the investigation.

The college's statement adds that the head track coach was not directly involved in the matter that is currently being reviewed.

It should be mentioned that this is not a criminal investigation, but that EWC is looking into whether the employee violated any of the college's policies.

