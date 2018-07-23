Getting results: I-TEAM helps get broken power pole removed from street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One email from the I-TEAM helped a Westside homeowner get the results she needed in getting a damaged power pole in front of her home removed. The homeowner contacted the I-TEAM after seeing a story in which the I-TEAM helped a homeowner in a similar situation.

On July 16, the homeowner emailed the I-TEAM regarding a JEA power pole that had been damaged in a crash on Mother’s Day. The homeowner said that in addition to JEA, AT&T and Comcast also had equipment on the pole. She explained that AT&T had moved its equipment to a new pole installed beside the damaged one.

However, the homeowner said that despite multiple calls to Comcast, the company’s equipment had not been relocated. She had been told it would be taken care of within 48 hours, but after her last call to the company in late June, it had still not been resolved.

The I-TEAM contacted a JEA spokesperson for assistance. The spokesperson promptly responded that the utility had asked Comcast to remove its equipment from the pole immediately. The homeowner said that within a few hours, she saw workers from Comcast taking care of the equipment that was on the pole.

After Comcast removed its equipment from the pole, JEA told the I-TEAM that the broken pole would be removed by the weekend. The homeowner saw crews removing the pole Thursday morning, and soon the only sign of the damaged pole was a mound of dirt and a portion of uneven sidewalk.

Last month, the I-TEAM helped an Arlington homeowner who faced a similar problem. He said that a power pole damaged in Hurricane Irma was still in place, eight months later, due to a disagreement over the ownership of the pole – whether it belonged to JEA or AT&T. Within 24 hours of the I-TEAM getting involved, JEA removed the pole.

