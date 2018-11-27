I-TEAM gets results: Overgrown yard mowed, sidewalks repaired

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Neighbors are seeing results after two News4Jax I-TEAM investigations, one of which tackled a damaged road and crumbling sidewalk, while the other addressed an abandoned home with an overgrown yard.

People living around the Southside house on Peach Drive said for months, they were calling city officials to complain about the eyesore. When they didn't see any action, they contacted the I-TEAM, and News4Jax called Mayor Lenny Curry's office as well as City Councilman Scott Wilson since the house was located in his district.

About two weeks later, workers and heavy equipment pulled up to the house Monday morning. Workers cleared the front and mowed the backyard which had grass and weeds up to nearly six feet tall.

It took a few hours to get the area all cleaned up, which had become a home for rats and snakes. Neighbors hope more can be done to hold the house's owner responsible.

Crumbling sidewalks, damaged road fixed

A month after the I-TEAM received complaints about a dilapidated section of Old St. Augustine Road, improvements have been made.

A pothole that caused a cave-in along the bike lane between I-95 and I-295 was filled.

In addition, a crumbling sidewalk in front of someone's home has been fixed. John Johnson, a News4Jax viewer, said it's now possible to walk on.

Several old patches along the road that caused a bumpy ride for drivers were also repaired.

