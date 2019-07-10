I-TEAM: JTA terminated 78 bus drivers since 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After the Jacksonville Transportation Authority fired two of its bus drivers after incidents in the past 30 days, the I-TEAM wanted to know how frequently this happens

JTA data requested by News4Jax shows 78 drivers have been terminated from the JTA since 2017. Twenty of those were fired for attendance reasons and for the other 58, the records only give the reason of "involuntary" or "other."

We asked the agency why the personnel records don't specify a reason for termination and are awaiting a reply.

We also found that seven drivers appealed their firings and one was reinstated.

One driver not listed in this report is Jean Silney, who was fired for nearly running over a supervisors foot with his bus in 2018 but was reinstated after his union filed a grievance.

Silney was fired again last month after officials said his bus ran over and killed a woman who somehow got tangled up with the bus as she was getting off.

JTA officials told the I-TEAM they are working to figure out why Silney was not on the list of terminated employees.

The most-recently fired JTA driver, Carolyn Simmons, was cited with failure to obey a traffic control device at a railroad crossing in a collision with an Amtrak bus on the Westside earlier this month.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.