I-TEAM: Pool company refunds Jacksonville Beach family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local pool company has returned more than $3,000 to a Jacksonville Beach family.

Pools N Spas of Central Florida, which now operates under the name of Strong Inc., wrote a refund check for the amount of $3,475 to Lindsay Koek, who was one of several homeowners who brought her concerns about the company to the I-TEAM.

The I-TEAM reported earlier this month that Koek said the pool company cashed her deposit check, but never started the work.

Koek said salesman Frank Messia promised her pool would be complete in 12 to 16 weeks.

After discovering her pool permit hadn't been pulled in that time frame, she hired another company.

Koek said Strong Inc. refused to issue her and her husband a refund until the I-TEAM got involved.

"I think it definitely happened because of y'all," Koek said. "I contacted a lawyer and they wanted a $3,500 retainer fee, and that would have taken all of our money. So if we didn't contact you, we wouldn't have gotten our money back."

The Koeks are one of two families who contacted the I-TEAM. The other family has yet to receive a refund.

A spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau, which has given the pool company an F rating, previously told the I-TEAM that complaints against the company were piling up.

