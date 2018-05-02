I-TEAM: Putnam County leaders changing ordinance on dangerous dogs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - After a News4Jax I-TEAM report on a Putnam County dog attack led to more people coming forward about run-ins they had with the same dogs, Putnam County leaders are now in the process of changing an ordinance on dangerous dogs.

The spotlight placed on the alleged dog attacks prompted the changes in how Putnam County Animal Control will deal with dog biting cases.

One thing that has already been changed is the quarantine process after a dog has bitten someone.

After multiple complaints from neighbors along East Cow Pen Lake Road who said they were upset that three dogs were allowed to remain under quarantine at home following an attack on Willy the Losen, Putnam County leaders changed the county quarantine policy that previously allowed dogs accused of attacking a person to remain at home during a 10-day quarantine.

Now, the owner of a dog that bites someone will no longer be allowed to keep the animal at home following an attack.

"Any dog (that) bites is brought back here to the shelter for the 10-day quarantine," said Kevin Powell, interim director of the Putnam County Planning and Development Services Department.

The Losen agrees with the new policy.

“If the dogs are a risk of truly being dangerous, they can be monitored at the shelter and not disappear and then harm someone else at a different location," the Losen told News4Jax on Tuesday.

During the 10-day quarantine, an expert will evaluate the dog to see if it should be deemed a dangerous animal.

Animal control officers will also assess bite severity based on "Dr. Ian Dunbar's Dog Bite Scale."

DOCUMENT: Dunbar dog bite scale

The scale goes from "Level 1," which doesn’t involve skin contact by teeth, to "Level 6," which is fatal.

The Losen does not agree with the bite assessment, saying bite severity could be misleading if a person is defending themselves.

“If I allowed those dogs to give me severe bites, I’d probably be disfigured or dead right now," he said.

The county is also planning to amend the animal ordinance on dangerous dogs to match the state law, which dictates whether or not a dog is so dangerous that it needs to be euthanized to prevent a future attack.

In the meantime, county administrators are urging pet owners to do the right thing to prevent attacks.

“Dog owners need to be responsible for their pets," Powell said. "They have to understand leash laws. They have to understand tethering. They have to understand keeping them in a fence and not letting them run at large.”

Dog owners also need to understand that they can be held liable for medical bills or criminally when their dog attacks someone, especially if the dog has already been deemed dangerous following a documented attack.

If an expert deems a dog as "dangerous" and the animal is taken into quarantine, the county will give the dog's owner 10 days to appeal having the dog euthanized. The owner will be allowed to request a hearing, and will be responsible for all boarding costs and feeds.

That scenario happened a few weeks ago, but the owner did not file an appeal and allowed the dog to be put down.

On Tuesday, Putnam County leaders explained why three dogs involved in a February attack were not removed from their owner and were not euthanized, even though another man said the same dogs attacked him in August, sending him to the hospital with deep lacerations to his legs.

According to county leaders, the dogs were not removed and put down after the February attack because the victim in the August attack didn’t fill out an affidavit explaining what happened. So legally, the second attack in February was considered the first incident, and the dogs involved were never previously evaluated to determine if they were dangerous.

The Losen did fill out a Putnam County Animal Control affidavit after he said he was attacked Feb. 24 by his neighbor's three dogs while jogging along East Cowpen Lake Road.

“This was one reported case," Powell said. "Mr. the Losen had three bites. He has no clue what dog bit him.”

Bill Hanssen claims he was attacked by the same three dogs six months prior to the February attack.

“We asked for an affidavit to be signed by a victim, which was never done," Powell said. "So that case closed because they never followed through with it.”

Had the victim in the August attack filled out an affidavit, Animal Control would have been able to have the dogs evaluated to determine whether they should be deemed dangerous. If they had been deemed dangerous following the August attack, they would have been removed from the owner and likely euthanized after the attack on the Losen.

After the Losen was attacked, his neighbors complained about the dogs being a threat to them.

"We handed out affidavits to everyone who was there and we only received one back and that was from the Losen," Powell said.

When News4Jax first reported the attack on the Losen, more allegations of dog attacks came forward, but there were no written affidavits from people who were claiming Animal Control was not doing its job.

“How do you act to that or react to that when no one is willing to give you a sworn statement?" Powell said.

After the Losen was attacked, one of the three dogs was deemed dangerous. He has filed an appeal to have the other two labeled as dangerous dogs.

“It’s important that the victim fills out that affidavit if that’s the way their ordinance will continue to be. It would be a different situation right now," the Losen said.

Once a dog has been deemed dangerous, a second attack could lead to the dog being euthanized.

