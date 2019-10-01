I-TEAM: Tree trimmer with history of fraud arrested again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville tree trimmer with more than a dozen arrests and two separate organized fraud convictions on his record has been arrested again. This time, 39-year-old Arthur Ayers faces a felony charge of violating his probation.

The I-TEAM has been following Ayers for years, speaking with homeowners who claim Ayers took their money but never completed the work they paid him to do.

PAST I-TEAM INVESTIGATIONS INTO ARTHUR AYERS:

July, 2011 | June, 2016 | February, 2017 | June, 2018 | January, 2019

In our most recent investigation of two military veterans who said Ayers ripped them off, Ayers was arrested and charged with organized fraud. He pleaded guilty in March -- his second conviction in four years for the same type of crime -- and was sentenced to 4 months in jail and 12 months' probation.

Late Monday night, Ayers was booked into the Duval County jail accused of violating three conditions of his current probation, which began May 7 when he was released from jail.

According to the arrest warrant, Ayers failed to comply with all instructions given to him by his probation officer, failed to report to his probation officer as directed, and changed his address without getting consent from his probation officer -- making his whereabouts unknown. He's being held without bond.

Ayers' prior conviction for organized fraud was in 2015.

