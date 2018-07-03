Lawsuit: Katrina Brown owes $7K from unpaid car loan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Suspended Jacksonville City Council member Katrina Brown, who was named in a federal money laundering indictment in May, is now facing an additional legal battle related to her personal finances.

Brown was indicted on federal charges of fraud and money laundering related to her family's failed barbecue sauce business.

Now, in a lawsuit filed in Duval County court last week, OneMain Financial says Brown owes the company more than $7,000.

According to the suit, in November 2016, Brown bought a 2000 Ford Explorer and financed it for $8,304.29 through OneMain Financial at an annual percentage rate of 24.91.

The lawsuit says Brown made her last payment in July 2017, so the company is now suing her for the balance she owes -- $7,220.06 -- plus fees and interest.

Council member Reggie Brown was also named in the federal fraud indictment. The two are not related.

RELATED: Katrina Brown, Reggie Brown timeline

Both told a federal magistrate judge that they could not afford to hire their own attorneys because their City Council salaries are on hold during their suspensions. The judge appointed attorneys to represent them.

They have both pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.