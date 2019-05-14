Boeing 737 underwent maintenance check days before crash landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Miami Air Boeing 737 that skidded off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and into the river underwent a scheduled maintenance check 48 hours before the flight began.

In an update on the Miami Air website, the airline says a scheduled maintenance check was completed on the plane May 1 -- two days before the flight from Guantanamo Bay to NAS Jacksonville.

The plane had been in Miami since late March.

On Monday, the I-TEAM got a CD from the Federal Aviation Administration containing more than 2,000 pages of records about the plane, which News4Jax requested the day after the plane went off the runway.

Most of the records detail the mortgages and registration for the plane, which Miami Air currently leases from Wells Fargo. The rest of it documents major repairs and changes to the plane, which was built in 2001.

In 2013, the plane had an extensive maintenance check, which is conducted every 12 years. The last maintenance document in these records is from 2014, but again, this record only includes certain types of major maintenance.

Also on Monday, News4Jax learned that since being towed to Clay County last week, crews have finished removing all luggage left on board. The plane is still being dismantled at Reynolds Industrial Park in Green Cove Springs.

According to NAS Jacksonville, the company handling that will set up a website with a secure log-in for each passenger to identify their baggage and contents.

Along with helping passengers get their belongings back, Miami Air International is offering $2,500 per Flight 293 passenger as a sign of goodwill.

