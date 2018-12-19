Mother of 4 attacked at gunpoint: 'I'm hanging in there for my kids'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother of four who said she was carjacked at gunpoint late Sunday evening, kidnapped and raped reached out to the I-TEAM after the frightening attack.

The 23-year-old woman, who News4Jax has chosen to only identify as Marie for her protection, said Wednesday that she can barely sleep, has trouble eating and is out of work.

"I'm hanging in there for my kids," the single mother said. "I’ve been trying to ask God to relieve the evil thoughts out of my head."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Billy Ray Gaines. He is being held without on bond in the Duval County jail on charges that include carjacking, kidnapping and sexual assault.

"My mouth will not be shut. I will be at every court date," Marie said. "I will have a voice."

Editor's note: We want to warn you that the narrative below contains graphic details that you may find upsetting.

Marie said the man, a complete stranger, approached her Sunday night at a gas station on Lem Turner Road.

"He comes from behind at gunpoint, asked me to crawl into the passenger seat -- if I do not comply that he's going to shoot me right there," Marie said. "I cooperated well. I didn't fight him. I did everything that he asked me to do."

She said he then drove her in her SUV to his friend's house and pulled over at a school.

"That's where he took full advantage of me," Marie said. "At the time, I'm just distraught. I'm crying. I'm just pleading to him, 'Please don't kill me because I got four kids.'"

Her pleas seemed to work. She said he brought her to a relative's house after telling him her family would be looking for her, but she said he took her belongings and threatened her that she must come back to the SUV.

"He said, 'If you don't answer the phone in 30 seconds, I'm going to shoot this b**** up,'" Marie said.

Marie showed the I-TEAM text messages that she said he sent. One of them reads, "Are you going to let me come get you?"

But Marie said he drove off and she called police.

Several hours later, according to the Sheriff's Office, police spotted the car about 3:30 a.m. Monday and a pursuit began. Gaines crashed the car into a fence on West 20th Street and fled on foot, but was apprehended shortly thereafter, according to his arrest report.

Marie said her badly-damaged SUV was towed away by a private company that told her would cost more than $230 to get it back.

The I-TEAM on Wednesday asked insurance agent Matt Carlucci, with State Farm, for his input.

"With the coverage that she has, PIP and property damage liability only, that wouldn't cover the car," Carlucci explained. "There is no physical damage (protection). That, kind of, puts her in a bad spot."

Carlucci said it appears Marie's insurance policy won't help her and leaving the vehicle at the tow lot would only cost more each day.

"The quicker she gets her car towed out of the salvage yard, the quicker she can determine whether she can afford to repair the car," he said.

Marie needed help, saying the man who attacked her stole all her money and left her with the bill for her damaged SUV.

"Christmas is right around the corner and I am left with zero to my name," she said.

After speaking with Carlucci, the I-TEAM called Vince Serrano, the owner of ASAP Towing, later on Wednesday and told him the details. Serrano agreed to drop the charges so Marie can focus on healing.

"I did not willingly let him in my car. I did not willingly have sex with him. I did not do any of it," Marie said. "I wish I never stopped at that gas station."

Carlucci was so touched that he also made a generous donation to help pay for repairs for Marie’s SUV. He gave it to the Justice Coalition, which is helping her recover.

Anyone who wishes to help her as well can do so by donating to the fund for Marie on the Justice Coalition's website or by mailing a donation to the Justice Coalition. The address is 1935 S. Lane Ave., Suite 1, Jacksonville, FL 32210.

Rape crisis resources

There are resources available if you or someone you know is the victim of rape. To speak with someone immediately, call the 24-hour rape crisis hotline at 904-721-7273.

The Women's Center of Jacksonville at 5644 Colcord Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Baker County residents can visit the Macclenny location at 418 S. 8th St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In Fernandina Beach, the Barnabas Center offers crisis assistance at 1303 Jasmine St. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Also in Nassau County, Micah's Place is available for crisis assistance at 904-225-9979.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.