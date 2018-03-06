No more 24-7 operator for Duval County school safety hotline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A hotline created last year for Duval County students to use to report potential school threats no longer has an operator answering the phone, the I-TEAM has learned.

When Duval County Public Schools announced the addition of the safety hotline last March, officials said trained personnel with Duval County School Board Police would be monitoring the tip line 24 hours a day.

That's no longer the case.

Changes to the tip line were made sometime last year, and now calls – including six from the I-TEAM on Tuesday – go directly to voicemail.

Here's what we heard when we called:

“You have reached the Duval County school police violence tip hotline. All the lines are busy at this time. Please leave a message, including a name and number, and we’ll return your call. Thank you for your patience. Your call will be returned as soon as possible.”

That's the message a child would hear if he or she wanted to report a potential school shooter or other threat.

When Duval County's safety hotline was rolled out last year, then-Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti said it was an additional strategy to keep schools safe.

School administrators told News4Jax last March that Duval police would use the hotline to ask students for critical information, such as a location, the time and the individuals involved in the incident.

They said all tips would be immediately evaluated by supervisors.

But without an operator, many parents are questioning whether the hotline is really working.

“I think that’s horrible. There should be a live person there,” parent Gigi Nelson said. “How many children have we lost in the last five years? I think a live person should be there to catch that call.”

Parent India Hughes said not having an operator to answer the hotline was “ridiculous.”

“Something of that serious of a nature should go right through,” Hughes said. “You should be able to pick up the phone and tell them that someone is going to bring a gun to school, and (they can) come right away.”

The I-TEAM has asked the district how often the messages on the hotline are checked, how many tips have been received and if a funding shortage led to the elimination of a live operator.

A spokeswoman indicated she had received our questions and requests and promised to provide us with the answers.

