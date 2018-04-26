Superintendent semifinalist responds to I-TEAM investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Duval County superintendent candidate accused of fumbling a complaint leveled last year against a substitute teacher in his current district responded Thursday to an I-TEAM report, saying he took responsibility for the incident and how it was handled.

Parents of students at a Tampa area middle school were outraged Hillsborough County Chief of Schools Harrison Peters did not notify them immediately after a substitute teacher was fired following allegations that he was caught masturbating in a classroom.

The incident was reported to have happened in February 2017. But it did not become public knowledge until two months later when Tampa's WFTS-TV ran an investigative report. Peters, who's in charge of the principal at that school, took much of the heat.

"I took complete ownership of that incident and, in hindsight, the district should have communicated more with parents at the time. I have apologized to each of the parents personally. And, as a father, I would have wanted to be communicated with. We have corrected the issue to ensure that it doesn't happen again," Peters told News4Jax Thursday.

He went on to add that he oversees 250 principals in the school district, whom he estimated each make about 60 decisions a day. Doing the math, he noted, that's 1,500 decisions he oversees daily. Given a second chance, he said he would have handled that decision differently.

Peters also said that in his supervisory role, he does not believe in throwing his principals under the bus. Instead, he said he understands the responsibility for their decisions ultimately lies with him.

As an educator who's worked as a teacher, principal and administrator in some of the nation's largest school districts -- Chicago, Houston and North Carolina -- Peters is one of six semifinalists for the top education job in Duval County.

It's unclear whether the Duval County School Board was aware of the controversy when it narrowed the field of candidates for the job. Chairwoman Paula Wright told News4Jax she could not discuss the matter when asked about Peters' track record.

"Board members can't engage in a conversation about a school superintendent candidate," she said, adding that the search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates has asked for seven to 10 days to complete a comprehensive background check.

The School Board isn't expected to take up any more discussion of its superintendent search until it meets on May 11.

