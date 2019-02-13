Update sought in case of Navy captain charged with hindering death probe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prosecutors and the defense attorneys for a Jacksonville Navy captain charged with hindering a death investigation filed a joint motion asking for a status conference in the case.

Navy Capt. John Nettleton, a former commander of the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay who is now stationed at NAS Jacksonville, has been charged with obstructing justice and nine other offenses related to the 2015 death of a civilian who worked at the Cuban base.

Nettleton, 53, faces a 10-count federal indictment charging him with hindering the investigation into the death of 42-year-old Christopher Tur, who died while Nettleton was in charge of the base.

Right now, the trial is set for May 6, as it was originally set.

For a number of reasons, including other trials that attorneys are preparing for and the amount of discovery materials, prosecutors and the defense attorneys want to reschedule the trial.

According to the joint motion requesting a status conference that was filed Tuesday, the parties intend to continue discussions regarding a possible disposition, but the “defendant rejected the government’s last plea offer," which they say makes a trial likely and they’d like to set a firm date for the trial.

COURT DOCUMENT: Joint motion requesting a status conference

It was not previously known that a plea deal was offered and rejected by the Navy captain.

Both sides are asking that the court conduct the hearing by phone because the primary offices for the attorneys on both sides is outside of Jacksonville.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.