Wanted former Bradford County pastor surrenders to law enforcement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Bradford County pastor who was the subject of an I-TEAM investigation last year has now turned himself in to law enforcement on charges that he failed to appear in court.

In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the Lawtey police department asked for help finding Preston Kyle Harrison, who also goes by his middle name of Kyle. The post stated Harrison was wanted on warrants for failing to appear on his original charge of “falsely identify self as contractor.”

Harrison turned himself in Friday afternoon to law enforcement in Bradford County.

In December 2017, an I-TEAM investigation revealed Harrison had taken money from Helen Bohannon, of Lawtey. The roof of Bohannon’s home had been damaged by a tornado.

Bohannon said Harrison told her he had a contractor’s license, which was not true. She said she gave him more than $26,000, and that her new roof leaked so badly it cost thousands of dollars more to properly repair.

Within a week of the original I-TEAM investigation in December, Harrison was removed from his job at Harvest Church in Starke. At the time, he turned down an on-camera interview, but in an email, he told the I-TEAM he was working to return the Bohannons’ money.

Helen Bohannon told the I-TEAM that money still has not been returned.

After the original I-TEAM investigation aired, the owner of a Jacksonville roofing company replaced the Bohannons’ roof for free, saying he just wanted to “do the right thing.”

