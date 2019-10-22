Investigators want to know who killed South Florida firefighter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Investigators want to know why a South Florida firefighter who went out for a night with friends ended up dead.

Broward Sheriff's Sgt. Donald Prichard tells the South Florida SunSentinel that 39-year-old Christopher Randazzo was killed early Saturday morning. His body was found at the Southern Seas Resort in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Few details about the death have been released. Prichard says Randazzo was last seen leaving the Aruba Beach Cafe early Saturday.

He had worked for the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department since March. Division Chief Mike Moser says funeral arrangements are pending.

Before becoming a firefighter, Randazzo was a bartender at Aruba Beach Cafe. Manager Dwayne Wiseman tells the newspaper Randazzo was there with friends on Friday night.

Wiseman says Randazzo was "a person people liked to be around."

