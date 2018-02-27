Is Jacksonville a hot spot for cryptocurrency?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville was the most active city for cryptocurrency usage in the country in December, per user, according to a new report from SatusMoney.com.

The website tracked the volume of crypto transactions from a panel of millions of American to reveal the information.

In December, Jacksonville broke into the top five when cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, went mainstream. According to the report, "the influx came from mostly independent retail investors who were not seasoned in investing."

Jacksonville ranked No. 1 in crypto activity per person during the last month of 2017 with $31,468 per person using cryptocurrency, nearly twice as much as the second-most active city, Memphis, Tennessee, Jacksonville also ranked third in percentage of the crypto market in December, trailing only New York and Chicago. The website said that about 40,600 people in Duval bought cryptocurrencies in December.

