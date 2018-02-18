ISO Beauty issues a recall on hair dryers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - ISO Beauty is recalling it's Iconic Pro hair dryers because the cord can become brittle possibly causing fires and burn injuries.

They were sold online and in stores, including Target and Amazon, from March 2013 through January 2018.

The recalled hair dryers were sold under the ISO Beauty and Proliss brands. They come in the following colors: black, white, white pearl, peacock, white zebra, pink leopard, blue, and giraffe.



You can contact ISO Beauty on instructions for removing the cord and receiving a credit for a replacement product.

