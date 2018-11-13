Jabar Gaffney may not go on trial this year in felony vandalism case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The I-TEAM was in Duval County criminal court Tuesday morning as Jabar Gaffney waived his right to a speedy trial in the felony vandalism case against him and answered questions under oath for the judge.

The former high school, college and pro football player is charged with criminal mischief, accused of causing at least $14,000 in damage to the car of his former teammate Lito Sheppard this past June.

The I-TEAM was the first to show you surveillance video from a Jacksonville Beach parking lot showing a man and woman in a black Audi appear to purposefully park near Sheppard's white BMW, put something in the gas tank and slash all the tires.

During Tuesday morning's scheduled pretrial hearing, Gaffney's attorney Seth Schwartz told the judge he and his client met with prosecutors last week -- calling that meeting "productive."

Schwartz also asked for a limited speedy trial waiver for Gaffney until June 1, 2019. With no objection from prosecutors, Judge Angela Cox approved it.

That waiver will allow both sides to continue communicating without legal ramifications from not setting a trial date within a certain period of time.

Judge Cox also swore Gaffney in under oath so he could confirm waiving a speedy trial until June. She then followed up with some questions about his name, age and level of education. The judge also asked Gaffney if he has ever been treated for a mental illness and he responded, "No."

While Gaffney was held under the Baker Act in September after police were called to his home, sources tell the I-TEAM he was only observed during that psychiatric hold and was released without being treated.

Gaffney's next scheduled pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 18.

