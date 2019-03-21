Jacksonville 5K offers all-you-can-eat ice cream at finish line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - I scream, you scream, we all RUN for ice cream!

Talk about motivation! Kilwin's Ice Cream Run in Jacksonville is giving the best incentive to run 3.1 miles on Saturday (March 30) morning... all-you-can-eat ice cream!

The race will feature a Kiddie Dash, 1-Mile run and a timed 5K run at the St. Johns Town Center. Shirts will be given to all those who register, and a souvenir medal will be given to 5K participants who cross the finish line.

M Shack will be serving up food on the VIP patio. Different vendors and donor tents will also be set up.

The event will help raise money for Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech.

Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech teaches children who are deaf or hard of hearing to listen and talk.

The races will begin on Saturday, March 30 at 7:00 a.m.

