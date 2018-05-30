Jacksonville among least cyber-secure cities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The River City is listed among the nation's least cyber-secure cities. A new report from Coronet looked at areas that were potentially at risk for cyberattacks. Jacksonville ranked seventh in the country.

Researchers looked at WiFi and cellular network accessibility, vulnerability and infrastructure.

The list is designed to empower small and mid-market businesses by making them aware of risks they face.

America's most insecure metro areas were Las Vegas, Memphis, Charlotte, North Carolina; Houston, Providence, Rhode Island; Birmingham, Alabama; Jacksonville, West Palm, Orlando/Daytona Beach and Tampa/St. Petersburg.

The least vulnerable metros were Richmond, Virginia; Greensboro/Winston Salem, North Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Seattle and St. Louis.

You can read the entire study here by signing up.

