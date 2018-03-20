Jacksonville-area man wins $1.4M lottery jackpot

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - A 59-year-old Atlantic Beach man now has the dough to be the ultimate beach bum.

Alvin Marvin claimed a $1.4 million Lucky Money jackpot from the Florida Lottery's March 13 drawing.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,003,262.96, lottery officials said.

The Publix at 630 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach will get a $1,000 bonus for selling Marvin his winning ticket.

The next Lucky Money drawing will be held at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday with a $550,000 jackpot.

Winning numbers are available on the Lottery website, at retailers statewide and by phone at 850-921-PLAY.

