Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Steve Grossman to retire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Steve Grossman, chief executive officer for the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, will retire at the end of the year after nearly a decade in charge of the agency, the organization announced Wednesday.

As chief executive officer, Grossman helps craft agency policy and oversees the operation and development of Jacksonville International Airport, Cecil Airport, Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport and Herlong Recreational Airport.

JAA has seen operating profit margins reach at least 30 percent each year since Grossman stepped into the agency's top job in September 2009. In addition, JAA Chairwoman Giselle Carson credited him with the creation of over 1,000 new jobs at Cecil Airport, among other achievements.

"I want to thank Steve for his tireless and inspired leadership over the past 9 years," she said.

Grossman's tenure has not been without controversy. Last month, an I-TEAM investigation found he helped cover up an airport security breach committed by Chief Operating Officer Tony Cugno. He also acknowledged skirting airport security by letting family members bypass TSA checkpoints.

In a statement accompanying his retirement announcement, Gross said he was proud JAX was recognized as the best airport for customer satisfaction in North America, a distinction he said is "proof that customer service is what we've always been about."

"It's been an honor to be a part of the team at JAA and see the establishment of a new positive and professional culture throughout the organization," Grossman said in a statement. " ... (W)e have built bridges to the city and other organizations that we work with and support."

