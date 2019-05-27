Jacksonville-based Coast Guard crew seizes $41M in cocaine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville-based Coast Guard crew returned Monday to Naval Station Mayport after a nine-week assignment that resulted in the seizure of $41 million worth of cocaine.

The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant covered 14,000 nautical miles during its patrol of the Eastern Pacific, intercepting two drug smuggling vessels that carried more than 2,700 pounds of cocaine combined.

Three suspected smugglers arrested as part of those operations have been transferred back to the U.S. to face prosecution in the case, according to a Coast Guard news release.

“The noteworthy results of Valiant’s patrol underscore what a well-trained crew can accomplish with a still highly-capable 51-year-old Coast Guard cutter,” Cmdr. Matthew Waldron said.

The Valiant, which measures 210 feet long, is a multi-purpose vessel used for a range of assignments, including search and rescue, maritime law enforcement and homeland security.

