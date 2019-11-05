Jacksonville Beach City Council passes alcohol ordinance

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach City Council approved an ordinance Monday night preventing bars and restaurants from selling alcohol after midnight.

The city said it has seen an increase in law enforcement costs associated with alcohol sales and intoxication after midnight.

Bars and restaurants will be able to apply for a permit that would allow them to serve alcohol until 2 a.m.

Businesses violating the new ordinance will receive two warnings. If a business is found to be in violation a third time, they will be fined $500 and could have their extended hours permits revoked or suspended.

The city hopes the new ruling will help reduce disorderly conduct and violence it has seen in the past.

In 2018, 23-year-old Leon Bennett was shot and killed while leaving a bar in Jacksonville Beach. Soon after, a police officer was injured in a shooting outside of a Waffle House on Beach Boulevard. Several fights and sexual assaults were also reported in the same year.

