Jacksonville Beach mayor says he's not going anywhere

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mayor of Jacksonville Beach is doubling down, saying he is not going anywhere.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, it was mentioned that Mayor Charlie Latham may have a conflict of interest if his employer, Waste Management, buys Advanced Disposal because the latter holds a contract with Jacksonville Beach for garbage collection.

Some council members questioned the ethics of him working on both sides.

On Tuesday, Latham told News4Jax it will not be a conflict of interest, saying:

Should the acquisition be approved, it will likely be next year before the purchase is finalized. Jacksonville Beach is not in my area of responsibility at Waste Management, and that is not expected to change. I fully intend to complete my term as mayor, which expires in November of 2020."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.