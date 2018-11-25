Jacksonville Boat Parade showcases more than 50 boats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Boats decked out in holiday lights and gear were showcased tonight along the St. John’s River.

People crowded the Jacksonville Landing to have a look at the show.

"It's a fun, cheery night to celebrate the holidays," said attendee Alexander Seals.

Although it rained a bit, people were eager to watch this year’s boat parade.

The tradition started in the River City 30 years ago.

Attendee Shank Ambur said one boat stood out.

"I think it was a military boat with the helicopter on it," Ambur said.

At one point, the show was moved to another weekend. Now, it’s back to the weekend after Thanksgiving.

There also was an annual fireworks show to follow.

