Jacksonville bridge project inspected after Miami collapse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Pedestrian bridges can be found around Jacksonville, and one that's under construction was re-inspected following the collapse Thursday in Miami.

The walkway still being built is in San Marco at the Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center. The project manager, Stacy Ferguson, told News4Jax the bridge will be safe and is being constructed with structural steel.

"It's a traditional system; it's been in use for 30 plus years," Ferguson said. "It's engineering that's not new. It's something that's been used all over the country - all over the world."

Ferguson said the structure was re-inspected following Thursday's pedestrian bridge collapse near Florida International University. No issues were discovered with the project in San Marco.

Arguably one of the most prominent pedestrian walkways in the city connects Nemours Hospital to Baptist Medical Center built in 1995. Engineers say it's regularly inspected, and no problems have ever been reported.

Another pedestrian bridge is over Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. News4Jax reached out to FDOT regarding its inspection process, but a spokesperson said no one was available due to the collapse in Miami. FDOT said all walkways over roads are inspected once every two years.

Dr. Adel ElSafty, an engineering professor at the University of North Florida, believe engineers will learn much from the tragedy in South Florida.

"It seems they will add another layer of monitoring," ElSafty said. "That is what they can do, because the design is safe."

