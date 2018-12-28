Jacksonville business: Christmas Eve theft caught on video

A Jacksonville business is reaching out on social media for help identifying a woman employees say was caught on camera stealing merchandise on Christmas Eve.

The owners of 904 Live Well in Bartram Park posted a clip of store surveillance video on Facebook, saying the woman seen in the clip left the store without paying for an item:

"Hey Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, News4Jax, this lady decided she didn’t want to pay for colloidal Silver at 904 Live Well in Bartram Park but still walked out with it. She needs a nice cold jail cell for Christmas Eve."

The video shows the woman browsing around the store. At one point, she bends down and appears to slip an item into her pocket. The business owners believe it's not the first time the store was targeted.

"We believe this is the same person that tried stealing a product on January 8th, 2018 but was caught by my staff," the owners told News4Jax.

The owners said they made a police report documenting the incident on Thursday. They're are now asking for the public's help in finding out the identity of the woman depicted in the video.

"Thank you for the help and let’s catch a thief stealing from a small business."

