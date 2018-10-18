Jacksonville businessman scammed out of $1 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One woman is facing 30 months in prison and an arrest warrant is out for a second woman involved in a scheme that convinced a Jacksonville businessman to put almost $1 million into a food service program for underprivileged children in Duval County that turned out not to be real.

Antrum Ames, who prosecutors said has a history of fraud in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota and Georgia, was going by the name Anna Taylor when she met with Jacksonville businessman Mike Aldajani in 2014.

Ames told Aldajani the company, Kids Konnect, would provide food service for underprivileged children at 17 day care facilities around Duval County. Ames wanted Aldajani to invest in or purchase the company. He first wanted to see paperwork, so Ames directed him to Beverly Wright, who worked for the city.

Aldajani met Wright, but had her read the contract as opposed to reviewing the stack of paperwork. Wright told Aldajani he would receive approximately $5 million from the contract if he were to invest or purchase Kids Konnect.

He thought it was too good to be true.

"I said, 'I am not doing this.' I don’t believe this because, no way anybody can make $100,000 in one month," Aldajani said.

Aldajani finally agreed to purchase the company. Prosecutors said he was told he would also need to pay $1,700 in delinquent rent payments upfront. He was told each of the 17 locations also needed kitchen upgrades at a cost of $98,000 to bring them up to code. Aldajani paid the $1,700 and $48,000 up front.

He was told he couldn't visit the locations because he did not have approval or clearance.

Aldajani said he put in more than $3 million, including cash, food and his deposit, between 2014 and 2016, when both women suddenly stopped answering his calls.

"I was in shock," Aldajani said.

Prosecutors said Aldajani paid close to $1 million personally.

Wright, who worked for the city for 30 years, was convicted fo fraud and is serving time.

"This one is a little bit unique because it involved a city employee, which I think it gave Mr. Aldajani the comfort that, 'OK, this is legitimate,'" said Assistant State Attorney Joe Licandro, who is handling Aldajani’s case.

Ames (picture, right) is still on the run, although authorities don't think she's in the Jacksonville area any longer. Ames has a history of fraud and goes by the aliases of Lucille Robertson, Ann Glover, Ann Glover Taylor and Antrum Simmons.

The State Attorney’s Office said it is possible she has scammed other victims in Northeast Florida. If you recognize the woman, you're asked to call police.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.