Jacksonville cop killer has re-sentencing hearing in 1993 case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man convicted as a teenager in the slaying of a highly decorated Jacksonville corrections officer could get a new sentence.

Eugene Edwards was one of five teenagers who rode up on bicycles in 1993 and tried to rob Tammy Johnson and her friend, who were sitting in a car outside a bar.

Johnson, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer, fired her gun and the teens shot back, killing Johnson and wounding her friend.

Edwards, who was 16 at the time, and two of the other teens were sentenced to life in prison without parole for their roles in the deadly shooting.

But the Supreme Court has ruled that life without parole sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional, prompting a review of the sentences.

Edwards is scheduled for a re-sentencing hearing Friday morning in Duval County court.

