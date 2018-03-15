Jacksonville physician resigns in wake of masturbation claim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville physician accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of an undressed patient has resigned from Baptist Health, the hospital confirmed Thursday.

Dr. Om Parkash Kapoor had been suspended from work and faced scrutiny from state regulators, including a restriction on his license, at the time of his resignation.

"Dr. Kapoor has resigned and will no longer be practicing at Baptist Health. We remain committed to ensuring quality, safety and continuity of care for all patients," the hospital said in a statement.

The news comes nearly a month after the Florida Department of Health called for the Board of Medicine to take disciplinary action against Kapoor, including a possible revocation of his license.

Kapoor, 47, was forbidden from treating male patients without supervision after state Surgeon General Celeste Philip imposed an emergency restriction on his license Feb. 1.

Baptist Health placed Kapoor, an infectious diseases expert, on leave after the patient went to police with the allegations in December. The Sheriff's Office arrested him roughly a week later.

Kapoor, who was previously accused of sexual misconduct in 2012, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and battery in the case, court records show.

In the most recent case, a 34-year-old man said the incident occurred during a Dec. 14 appointment. The patient stated he was leaned over an exam table when he noticed the physician was masturbating.

The patient told police that he felt something touch his leg, then saw his doctor clean himself off with a napkin and discard the napkin in a nearby trash bin, according to a copy of Kapoor's arrest warrant.

Kapoor, who remains free on $25,000 bond, was arraigned Wednesday. Court records show a pretrial hearing for the case is set for April 11.

